In response to Kent Lauder’s letter “Seeing all sides” in the June 25 edition of the Daily Journal, I agree with you 100%.
It is too bad that peaceful protests can bring out many people with ulterior motives, using the protest to destroy property and “loot” goods. This often brings on injuries, assaults and arrests of innocent people who have been caught up in the crossfire and very unfortunate at time of the pandemic, damaging and/or destroying businesses who are struggling to financially survive.
Please vote. Wherever, whenever and however you can, to remove him from office. You never saw Ronald Reagan taking Bozo and crew to government meetings or hiring them as his henchman, then firing them if they did not agree with him. You have never seen Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush or Barack Obama inciting violence among attendees of their rallies. It is time once again, to vote in a president who is concerned for us, will bring respect back to our country and will give us what we want/need, not what he wants/needs!
If this so called “leader” (I call him that loosely) had not called the National Guard, police on horses and police using shields, to bomb, spray, mowing down the peaceful protesters (I witnessed live on TV) so he could have his “phony photo shoot with a bible” (appeared to be held upside down or backwards) in front of church, I believe would have remained just that, peaceful protesters.
Lynda Ruth
San Bruno
