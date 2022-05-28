Editor,
As a 20-year resident of San Bruno, I know the best candidate to represent our community in the state Assembly is San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan.
Diane has been a community and public servant all of her life volunteering her time in numerous community efforts including providing new clothing and scholarships to kids as a director of a nonprofit.
Diane is well known to our community as a graduate of Capuchino High School with deep connections and friendships here. I know Diane has great personal integrity and will safeguard the interests of our community above any other considerations. Her support from San Bruno’s mayor, vice mayor and champion, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, speaks volumes about the broad-based confidence in Diane.
I urge voters in the 21st Assembly District to vote for Diane Papan.
Julie Peralta
San Bruno
