Editor,
I like the sound of Councilwomen Diane Papan and Lisa Diaz Nash for San Mateo.
I took my time to get to know the candidates running for office in my city. I attended candidate forums and did follow-up direct calls with the candidates who left a positive impression on me. During my research and conversations with the candidates, I concluded that both Papan and Diaz-Nash would make a good team together.
This observation is important because people must work well together in order to make progress. The last thing I want is for my City Council to not get anything done because they are always in disagreement or can’t get along. No one wins with childish and stubborn attitude.
Papan and Diaz-Nash share the same qualities I admire in people with leadership position: real life experience, independent thinking and ability to hear all sides.
I’ve been in situations where I have felt alienated because of one’s ideological beliefs and differences. It was a breath of fresh air to have a discussion with Papan and Lisa Diaz-Nash without either one prejudging me and evaluating my worth because I am a new resident/longtime resident, homeowner/renter, live in east/westside or any other labels that invoke philosophical criticism.
All I want is common sense public policy making grounded on facts and balanced outreach. That is why I am voting for Diane Papan and Lisa Diaz Nash.
Xin Ma
San Mateo
