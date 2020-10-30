Editor,
Please vote for Dave Mandlekern for re-election to the San Mateo County Community College District Board. Under Dave’s leadership our three local community colleges (Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College) are working very efficiently and effectively, which is amazing given the impact and disruption that our schools have faced over the past seven months from the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, Dave Mandelkern led our district in taking quick action to transition our students to online education, provide food assistance to our most vulnerable students and residents, launch support services for our local small businesses, and put in place programs to retrain displaced workers to find new jobs. Dave continues to stand with our students, helping to deliver and maintain access to counseling, tutoring and other vital services, and he’s providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in these difficult times. Please vote to re-elect Dave Mandelkern to the Governing Board of the San Mateo County Community College District for Trustee Area 3.
Kathy Engelmann
Menlo Park
SMCCCD has a student success rate of 20%. That’s right, for county residents’ $168 million of property taxes funding the District’s operating budget plus $2 billion of bond measures, four-out-of-five first time/full time students (those most likely to succeed) fail to earn a two-year associate degree in three years. Thus, While about 400 students graduate on time, 1,500 drop out, stop out, or drag along. The SMCCCD Board does not want this public, they never examine it; they repeatedly ignored my request to discuss these poor educational results with them. And this was pre-pandemic.
“Effective and efficient?” That’s in the mind of the beholder.
--
Michael B. Reiner, PhD, is a higher education consultant and educational researcher. Previously, he was a professor of psychology and college administrator at City University of New York (CUNY), Miami Dade College, the Riverside Community College District, and the San Mateo County Community College District. mreiner32205@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-b-reiner-phd-14057551/
