Editor,
I was disappointed to see that the San Mateo Daily Journal endorsed the two incumbent candidates for City Council and not step up for residents and endorse Lisa Diaz Nash. Both incumbent candidates have been overly swayed by big money interests which has been shown by their lack of stating a position on Measure R. Lisa has been upfront on her opposition to Measure R, as well as being a strong advocate for bringing back the voice of residents into City Planning. It may be too late for the San Mateo Daily Journal to reconsider their endorsements, but I hope residents will think deeper into the real issues, and get real community involvement in City Council matters by voting for Lisa Diaz Nash.
Connie Weiss
San Mateo
(1) comment
Don't worry Connie, your fellow citizens in San Mateo who do not live in North Central will make sure Ms. Lee is not re-elected. We do not need a divisive figure like Ms. Lee in City Hall who has had zero outreach to most San Mateans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.