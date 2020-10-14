Editor,
Let’s get a new face on the San Mateo City Council this year. Two seats are up for election and both of the incumbents are running. Fortunately there is one challenger, Lisa Diaz Nash.
My suggestion is to vote only for Lisa Diaz Nash. Don’t give either of the incumbents a vote. If enough of us do this she could get more votes than one or both of the other two candidates and we could oust one of them. Sneaky, but it is legal.
Jack Daane
San Mateo
