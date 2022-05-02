Editor,
As a parent to two children and resident of San Mateo County since 1988, I am excited to share my support for Belmont Councilmember and past mayor Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor in District 2.
Thanks in part to his leadership and collaborative approach, Belmont has become a welcoming community allowing for new housing and for families to grow in their own homes. Many people don’t know that Charles started his advocacy work in education to help close equity gaps in Belmont’s K-8 schools. Belmont is also now part of a unified fire department with the cities of San Mateo and Foster City, stabilizing fire service for all communities while continuing to provide outstanding service. During his time on the SamTrans board, he has championed equity policies such as means-based fares, no fares for children qualifying for free and reduced lunches in school, and improved service for transit-dependent communities.
Our community faces complex challenges that require a nuanced and thoughtful approach to bringing people together for the long term. Change is hard — it takes funding, will and public support — Charles has shown that he is capable of bringing people along for change while improving the community for everyone.
Having worked as a technology executive, nonprofit president, and executive mentor for over 20 years, I look out for effective, empathetic, transparent, and collaborative leaders. Charles has shown that he is just that and deserves our support. Vote Charles Stone for supervisor.
Annie Tsai
San Mateo
