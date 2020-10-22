This narrative was sent to me when I first ran for City Council. The sender did not know the author. I pass this along as a message to all during this historical election:
The Voice of Democracy
I am a vote.
I was born in liberty.
I was nurtured by the Founding Fathers.
I have flourished in the soil of freedom.
I am the birthright of every American citizen.
I am the voice of democracy.
Leaders listen when I speak.
My history is ancient.
I spoke for the Athenians.
I formed Roman laws.
I helped shape the Magna Carta.
I united the 13 colonies under the articles of confederation.
I created the constitution which sustains me.
I have elected councilmen, senators and presidents.
I am the will of the people.
You give me life.
You can also take it away.
Don’t waste my power.
VOTE.
Pam Rianda
Belmont
The letter writer is a former
member of the Belmont City Council.
