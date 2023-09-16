In the Sept. 12 Daily Journal, Matt Grocott writes “the climate is always changing.” Climate is the long-term average of the weather. While it’s certainly true that the climate has changed over the past 10,000 years, “climate change” and “global warming” are shorthand for the climate changing within our lifetime.
I had a hard time figuring out Grocott’s point. He seemed to be using the syllogism: burning coal creates energy; burning coal causes climate change; therefore energy causes climate change; therefore thunderstorms are causing climate change.
I wouldn’t mind if the Daily Journal would publish authors with a better command of vocabulary, a better ability to communicate, and a better grip on reality. Grocott sets the bar really low, so I don’t think I’m really asking for that much.
