Per Sept. 6, 2023 “guest perspective,” Dr. Ranji wasn’t paying attention to what much of the vitriol at the Millbrae meeting was about. It was about the unfair negative impact losing La Quinta will have on Millbrae’s budget, and the dictatorial approach taken by San Mateo County. “You have no say” was continuously repeated by the county official. Some citizens here fled Communist countries, so hearing this was upsetting.
As for the proposed Homekey facility, populated according to Housing First guidelines, why should any community welcome a Housing First facility? It places drug addicts into a community (a good percentage of unhoused people abuse substances), and it does not require drug rehab treatment. Drug use is allowed, and drug dealers and partiers follow users to their housing. Why should Millbrae welcome that? How many addicts in supportive housing actually get clean? And why should any community welcome a state mental facility that doesn’t have 24-7 clinical staff available for onsite treatment? Though the mentally ill reside in supportive housing, these unlocked facilities are not themselves mental health treatment centers. Then, because of drug use and mental health crises, police and fire make hundreds of calls to supportive housing, disrupting the community.
Warehousing people with myriad and severe, untreated problems is not a set-up for anybody’s success. Smaller, treatment-intensive programs would be better for all, and likely receive a warmer reception in Millbrae.
