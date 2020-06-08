Editor,
San Mateo made it through the week with no violence except for one major exception. Someone was so offended by the window sign at the home of sitting City Council person Amourence Lee depicting an American flag with the words “Dignity, Liberty, Justice for All” that they felt compelled to throw a rock through it in broad daylight (“Rock thrown through councilwoman’s window” in the June 3 edition of the Daily Journal).
Hopefully this person will be apprehended and explain the fear and loathing that was behind this disgusting act. Is it part of the messaging from the top on our executive branch of government where the occupant in the White House pretends to be a champion of Hong Kong protesters and oppose the authoritarian regime in China, and then crosses the border of the United States and becomes the champion of authoritarianism himself while belittling the protesters at his own doorstep? All sounds much like the hypocrisy we have had to become accustomed to.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
