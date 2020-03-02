Video coverage for
SMCCCD Board meetings
Editor,
It is unconscionable that the San Mateo County Community College District’s Board of Trustees who are responsible for spending over $200 million annually don’t consider it fundamental to their mission to provide complete and timely disclosure of all public meetings (“Community colleges eye recording meetings” in the Feb. 26 edition of the Daily Journal). We should urge the board to immediately record, live stream, store and readily make available to the public video coverage of all board meetings.
There is no rational constraint to providing video recordings that increase openness at SMCCCD. This form of transparency is common practice in even small, budget constrained towns and is facilitated by relatively inexpensive technology, ubiquitous bandwidth and storage capacity. It even presents a great opportunity for student learning and job training in media arts.
The board discussed this item the night of Feb. 26, but took no action. Actually, I am not exactly sure what happened exactly, because I could not be present at the meeting. No video documentation exists, so only those folks who could take a couple hours out of their evening to physically be “in the room where it happened” actually know.
Any administration that avoids disclosure and transparency is likely to be hiding something. As we saw in the painfully slow disclosures that came to light in 2019 regarding former chancellor Ron Galatolo (which ultimately led to his dismissal), the board has demonstrated lethargic governance in the past. I am hopeful video coverage of board meetings will help SMCCCD recover to become the responsible, open organization that taxpayers, faculty, staff and students deserve.
John Pimentel
Menlo Park
