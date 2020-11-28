Editor,
The media blames President Trump for a lack of leadership in preventing COVID deaths. That would only be true if we were an “island or a totalitarian government.” Ignored is the fact that deaths in the United States have fallen even as cases tripled, and deaths in Western Europe last week were 75% higher per capita than in the United States.
While COVID killed 250,000, 10 times as many people died from other incurable diseases. The accelerated breakthrough in messenger RNA used in the COVID vaccine will mostly eradicate the virus this spring with vaccinations. This breakthrough will also be used to cure other diseases and will likely save more lives than COVID killed. It’s ironic that it took a killer virus to accelerate medical technology to find this cure.
China unleashed COVID on the world but America led the way in vaccines to stop it. It’s an astounding victory for western free markets over totalitarianism. Trump’s leadership with the WARP Speed program funded billions for development of two safe, proven vaccines years ahead of predictions. Would you really trust a vaccine made in Russia or China?
Ed Kahl
Woodside
