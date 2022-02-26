Editor,
Back in the Obama administration, I recall ambassador Victoria Newland passing out cookies to just one side of the competing protesters during the Ukrainian upheavals going on at the time.
I couldn’t believe my eyes and then I heard her phone conversations mentioning who was and was not acceptable to her and the U.S. State Dept. This is just miles from the Russian border and totally beyond the job description of someone of her rank. Was she a rogue employee? Not at all. The United States had decided to interfere in the most outrageous fashion in the internal affairs of another nation bordering a mighty power that didn’t appreciate our interference. So, here we are some years later blaming Russia for all this hostility. For once, I agree with Henry Kissinger in his position that Russia does have legitimate interests in not having hostile regimes on its border much as we would have.
I would think despite the ongoing and unacceptable invasion by Putin a guy who has surely exceeded his ‘best by’ date, as far as leadership for the Russian nation is concerned, the eventual outcome might be similar to the Georgian model. That being the reality of the breakaway segment of that nation containing an overwhelming concentration of ethnic Russians that is not recognized by anyone else but stable in that no violence will hopefully become the eventual order of the day. One thing for sure is that ‘Trumputinism’ (new word) has no place in responsible politics on anywhere on the world stage. We do live in challenging times.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.