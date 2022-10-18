Editor,
I’m writing in support of Pranita Venkatesh for San Carlos City Council. Like so many families, we came to San Carlos because of the great schools and community feel. We also love the downtown and the proximity to San Francisco and the Santa Clara Valley. Not only is Pranita qualified as a business owner, educator, and member of the City’s Economic Advisory Commission, but, if elected, she will be the first woman of color to sit on the San Carlos City Council. Pranita will work hard to represent everyone in our community while bringing a much needed voice to the changing face of San Carlos.
