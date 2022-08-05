As a student in the San Francisco Bay Area, I can attest to the fact that many teachers in our schools don’t live in the area. Instead, they opt for hours of driving to make their ends meet. Teachers across America are undervalued and underappreciated. A teacher of mine once joked that “No one teaches for the money. You wouldn’t last very long if you did.” And it’s true.
It is unsettling to see the low teacher retention rates and skyrocketing housing prices. Low pay has always been an issue for teachers and will likely escalate as the housing crisis gets worse. While it is understandable that every solution needs a selling point to work out, we don’t live in a Utopia; I still believe that the act of helping out teachers should be high on America’s agenda.
