Editor,
Here’s the simple answer to whether we should take the vaccine before testing is complete. First sample should be given to Trump and his family, all members of the CCD, and all member of Congress and a month later to the rest of the United States. The answer is not to cut testing time but to be sure of its results, surviving the virus is one thing surviving the vaccines is another. Don’t use the vaccine as a election tool.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.