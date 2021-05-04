Editor,

What should be our vaccine policy? Do we continue to sit on unneeded vaccines when India is in crisis and so much of the world has yet to even start vaccinating their people? Do we take a lesson from states such as Israel that fully vaccinates their citizens and ignores the millions of noncitizens they control? Is any of this even moral much less smart? We know that unprotected populations are the breeding ground for new and more deadly variants. I’d say not smart at all. Even folks scaling the border walls to find protection and opportunities in the United States should be vaccinated to protect the rest of us. I’d say it should be the same policy toward the Iranians, North Koreans and any other nation. As has been mentioned by brighter folks than I, there is no Planet B.

Mike Caggiano

San Mateo

