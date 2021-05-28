Editor,
We have reached another all-time low in the United States. Having a lottery to get citizens to do their duty is simply wrong. Of adults in the United States, 60% heard what needed to be done and got their vaccine for no other reason than to protect themselves and other U.S. citizens from this deadly virus. To those citizens I say thanks. To the states that insulted these citizens, those that got the vaccine, by offering money to citizens to do what everyone else did because it was right, I say you are wrong, and you do not represent me and others that did what was needed simply but it was right. Shame on you.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
