Editor,

How Daily Journal reader Betsy McGinn is “baffled by the Daily Journal’s (continued) decision to give Matt Grocott a platform to endorse his choice of news sources” (Tuesday, July 27 Letters to the editor) baffles me. 

First, Matt Grocott is, by definition, a columnist. Just as Daily Journal columnists Jonathan Madison, Mark Simon, Sue Lempert, et al are. Columnists write their pieces based on their point of view and for better or worse to solicit other commentary/opinions and to promote discussion around the water cooler, if you will. I for one have discussed with friends who also read the Daily Journal what has been written be it a guest perspective or another columnist. 

Matt Grocott has his opinion(s) and the Daily Journal allows him to express those opinions and he clearly accomplishes what I’m sure Publisher Jerry Lee and Editor in Chief Jon Mays hope to accomplish. Spark discussion, sell newspapers and as Grocott does each time he seems to write a column, ruffle feathers. Though on a lesser scale, the Daily Journal would no sooner censor or fire any of their columnists as would Fox/CNN one of their talk show hosts, unless of course they wrote an egregious column or newscast. 

Any regular readers of the DJ knows Grocott causes more letters to the editor than any of the others, maybe combined. He’s a circulation generator and Jon Mays and Jerry Lee weren’t born yesterday.

Bob Wackerman

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription