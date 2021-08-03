Editor,
How Daily Journal reader Betsy McGinn is “baffled by the Daily Journal’s (continued) decision to give Matt Grocott a platform to endorse his choice of news sources” (Tuesday, July 27 Letters to the editor) baffles me.
First, Matt Grocott is, by definition, a columnist. Just as Daily Journal columnists Jonathan Madison, Mark Simon, Sue Lempert, et al are. Columnists write their pieces based on their point of view and for better or worse to solicit other commentary/opinions and to promote discussion around the water cooler, if you will. I for one have discussed with friends who also read the Daily Journal what has been written be it a guest perspective or another columnist.
Matt Grocott has his opinion(s) and the Daily Journal allows him to express those opinions and he clearly accomplishes what I’m sure Publisher Jerry Lee and Editor in Chief Jon Mays hope to accomplish. Spark discussion, sell newspapers and as Grocott does each time he seems to write a column, ruffle feathers. Though on a lesser scale, the Daily Journal would no sooner censor or fire any of their columnists as would Fox/CNN one of their talk show hosts, unless of course they wrote an egregious column or newscast.
Any regular readers of the DJ knows Grocott causes more letters to the editor than any of the others, maybe combined. He’s a circulation generator and Jon Mays and Jerry Lee weren’t born yesterday.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.