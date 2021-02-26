Editor,
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
If this is anything like the original 9/11 Commission investigation, we will spend millions of dollars and never reach the truth. Then, again, what do you expect from these useless idiots in the District of Criminals.
Frank Scafani
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.