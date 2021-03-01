Editor,
The folly of prematurely changing our power mix from reliable natural gas to unreliable green sources is all too apparent.
The lack of reliable power in Texas was due to wind turbines icing which caused a lack of electricity for pumping natural gas to power plants. It also reduced Texas’ ability to pay for guarantees on its emergency power back up contracts. Reliable natural gas energy would have prevented people from freezing to death.
Green energy will always need a 100% backup of natural gas plants until it become reliable. Green energy’s future may be the development of solar/wind hydrogen facilities that power hydrolysis to produce hydrogen to fuel onsite electrical power generation. This would eliminate the need for batteries that deplete the Earth’s supply of rare earth elements and our dependence on China for them.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
