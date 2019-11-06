Editor,
We are embarrassed and ashamed of the votes Pacifica Mayor Sue Vaterlaus ad councilmembers Mike O’Neill and Sue Beckmeyer cast at Monday night’s Pacifica City Council meeting refusing to protect vulnerable residents of Pacifica. We consider their votes [and City Attorney Michelle Marchetta Kenyon’s perceived bias] unjust, harmful to tenants in our community, and out of step with Democrats and others committed to social justice in our state. We would appreciate their apology to our community for lacking leadership at a time when we need strong, ethical decisions. Their votes suggest a misplaced commitment to outside lobbyists in the real estate industry rather than to the Pacifica community they swore to protect.
We are now putting our effort into asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to do what’s needed to cover all of the vulnerable residents in California until January when Assembly Bill 1482 goes into effect. It’s reprehensible that we cannot depend on some members of our local City Council to do the right thing and give 60 days of protection in a moment of urgency.
We are grateful to councilmembers Deirdre Martin and Mary Bier for their wisdom, generosity and compassion. We are proud and happy hearing of the unanimous votes by councils in Redwood City and Daly City to establish an urgent moratorium ordinance against evictions! Congratulations.
Delia McGrath
Ellen Hage
Marsha Murphy
Chaya Gordon
Deni Asnis
Deborah Gold
Victoria Becker
Julie Starobin
Blue Murov
Thursday Roberts
Suzanne Moore
Carolyn Jaramillo
Betsy Giovannoni
Gloria Stofan
Pacifica
