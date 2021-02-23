Editor,
Anna Cheng, speaking for the San Mateo County Republican Party (all seven of them), is “shocked and outraged” by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s on-point description of the GOP (Feb. 20 edition of the Daily Journal). As Ronald Reagan famously once said, there you go again.
Never mind that, even today, Republicans cheer on and send cash to defend those involved in the Jan. 6 attempted coup. They continue to propagate the lunatic lies that Democrats are an evil, radical socialist cabal, responsible for space-based lasers operated by Jews, pedophile cannibal cults scheming beneath pizza parlors, and stolen elections. In short, we are talking really bat-sh*t crazy conspiracy theories.
And now, after four years of blinding and unquestioning devotion to Donald Trump, Ms. Cheng calls for “unity?” It calls to mind the teenage boy who, after his bloody murder of his parents with an axe, throws himself on the mercy of the court because he is an orphan.
Is it any wonder the San Mateo County GOP is so inconsequential?
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.