Many doubted America’s ability to overcome this pandemic any time soon. Our worst doubts centered on the lack of a vaccine for over a year and of any drugs to treat the disease until then. Hospitals would be overwhelmed as hundreds of thousands died and a great depression took us down.
But our spirit, ingenuity, energy, free markets and government support changed everything. The curve is starting to flatten for those infected and go up for those immune. In a couple weeks we’ll be the first country to start the large scale administration of drugs to both cure and prevent the disease.
Our companies have converted assembly lines to produce medical equipment and supplies. One has developed an instant self-test to identify those infected and provide early warning of hot spots before they get out of control. Businesses large and small won’t go bankrupt due to forgivable SBA loans and Federal Reserve assistance. Employees will receive enhanced unemployment compensation, cash and tax relief and get back to work sooner than expected. There is much to do but united we are strong.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
