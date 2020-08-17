Editor,
In his Aug. 12 letter “A seat at the table” Mark Olbert disagreed with Matt Grocott’s claim that moving local elections to correspond with national elections increased the number of uninformed voters who cast ballots.
In this case Mr. Olbert is incorrect. In the early 1990s, Redwood City had an election with 15 or 16 candidates on the ballot. The four who were elected were within the first five names on the ballot-one of which was a woman who did not campaign, had minimal involvement with city committees, and ended up in the hospital after cutting her wrists the night of the election.
In part because of this result, the city moved their elections away from the national elections until compelled to return them to comply with state law. In the last election, the first after the return, the turnout was basically twice that of any previous election. The population of Redwood City did not double in two years, so half the voters in this election did not bother to vote in multiple previous elections.
Mr. Olbert talks about restricting others from voting which is certainly not the case here. Everybody has a potential seat at the table. It just depends whether they make the effort to pull up a chair and learn about what they are eating.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
