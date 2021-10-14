Editor,
The price for garbage collection in San Mateo is going up and the proposed price structure is unfair.
The monthly prices for residential garbage collection are as follows for cart size, current price per gallon, proposed price and increase: 20 gallon: 76 to 98 cents, 29%; 32 gallon: 76 to 90 cents, 18%; 64 gallon: 84 to 89 cents, 6%; and 96 gallon: 86 to 91 cents, 6%.
The proposed price for a 20 gallon cart is much higher than the proposed price for the other size carts.
The monthly price increase for commercial garbage collection is much less than residential. The notice actually says the price increase “is not to exceed 2%”. Also, the price per gallon is much less than residential.
The price for one, two and three cubic yard containers increases from 83 to 84 cents per gallon. The price for a six cubic yard container increases from 80 to 82 cents per gallon.
I have no objection to paying my share but 98 cents a gallon for a 20 gallon cart is a lot more than 82 cents a gallon for a six cubic yard container. An increase of 29% is a lot more than 2%.
A protest must be in writing. Mail it with your name, service address and property tax parcel number to the City Clerk, City of San Mateo, 330 W. 20th Ave., San Mateo, CA 94403. It must arrive by Monday, Oct. 18. Or hand it to them in person at the public hearing on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 330 W. 20th Ave.
Jack Daane
San Mateo
