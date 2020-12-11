Editor,
So, $400 million of taxpayer money were paid out in fraudulent unemployment benefits to prison inmates and their collaborators outside (“State paid $400M to prisoners” in the Dec. 2 edition of the Daily Journal).
You should see what is happening with many other state programs for the poor. As an example, nowadays tenants who receive housing assistance are going from landlord to landlord proposing the following fraudulent scheme. Because tenants are scarce and the rents are dropping, the so-called Section 8 tenants ask the landlords to fraudulently raise the rent they charge to the Housing Authority and pay the tenant the difference between what the Housing Authority pays and what the landlord originally asked for.
After this first step is taken and the landlord can now be blackmailed with participation in fraud, the Section 8 tenants turn around and rent the unit to someone else while they live with relations. It made me laugh to hear that the fraudulent unemployment claims scheme was aided by the legal protections we have put in place for our inmates.
Ask yourselves why the Social Security numbers of our inmates, as much as they even are real, are shielded from access by our law enforcement. While you are at it, ask yourselves why our IRS accepts millions of tax returns for Social Security numbers it knows to be stolen and why those who use illegal immigrants, deal in cash only and thus promote wide spread tax evasion are not put out of business.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.