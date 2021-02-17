Editor,

Listening to the impeachment hearing’s defense team, this reminds me of the underhandedness that the Democrats and Republicans did to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein by handcuffing her to a chair during a presidential debate; and what the Democrats did to Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader by challenging his legitimate ballot access in several states to preclude him from running;

So after seeing the full footage of the news clips and hearing the Democrats’ words of “fight,” “unrest,” “punch him in the face,”etc., I will say President Trump was wrong not tweeting within minutes of the attack on the Capitol and waiting hours to ask them to stand down especially when urged by staff and others when his practice of tweeting has always averaged over 100 tweets a day.

If this wasn’t an attack on the Capitol where our “representatives” work, I am sure it wouldn’t have gotten this far.

So proud I am not a member of either party, and I vote my values, not my fears.

Cynthia Marcopulos

South San Francisco

