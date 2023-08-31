Diplomacy. Rationality and thoughtfulness as to the red lines and national needs of all sides. We just repeat what was on offer over two years ago. It was correct then, and is now. Cease fire in place (there is no other type). Disengagement of forces, supervised by neutral parties. No resupply of weapons by either side. Allow representatives to negotiate a good faith path forward and not a Minsk II that was cynically placed before the world and not followed.
As with so many previous wars, it was avoidable, foolish and for nothing. Sad but true, nonetheless. Time to move on to the next chapter of human history if we can cooperate sufficiently as a species to allow it to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.