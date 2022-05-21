Editor,
Regarding the attack ads coming from friends of Diane Papan, I hope they stop soon. Ugly smear campaigns have no place in Peninsula politics. The voters are smarter than this. If this goes on much longer, Diane’s going to lose my vote.
Lori Randich
San Carlos
