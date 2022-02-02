Editor,
Electoral politics in the United States has always been a scene of controversy. We are often in conflict, often righteous and inclined to corrupt the voting process. Winning is important. A fair process is important. Whether the rules are defined by state governments or by the federal government will tell if the United States is a nation or a union of jurisdictions. What do you prefer?
Mark Moulton
Emerald Hills
