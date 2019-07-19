Editor,
The United States became the leader of a new world order after World War II that relies on the United States defending our allies from aggression and securing freedom of the oceans for trade. By design, it lessened the need for our European allies to maintain their own militaries that had been the trip-wire of World War I and World War II. China, Russia and Iran oppose a U.S.-led world order and are constantly testing our resolve to defend it. They seek to impose a world order based on authoritarianism.
The United States has levied sanctions on Iran to get it to give up its plans for nuclear weapons, which the current agreement permits it to do by 2025. The United States is pressuring Iran now to prevent it and other would-be proliferators from endangering the U.S.-led world order.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
