Editor,
I was interested to read your (or rather, AP’s) article in the Oct. 31 edition entitled “Twitter will Ban All Political Ads.” That is supposedly because of “highly-targeted, misleading” ads.
Although I understand the rationale, I am concerned that Twitter’s criteria may well be oriented to eliminating ads of a conservative (Republican) bent. In that case, there would be a free speech issue which Twitter cannot avoid, because in spite of being a private company it is an instrument of public information and so must maintain a modicum of impartiality. And guess what? When I was a kid we had three channels of TV, all black-and-white, and the newsmen (Huntley, Brinkley, and Harry Reasoner) were all extremely committed to the concept of impartiality in reporting. But now every channel has its own spin, every newspaper is trying to convince you of something (even your own sir, I’m sorry but AP has its own viewpoint that it makes clear every day).
Conclusion: Our country was once so successful, but now it seems to be falling apart, and not because of Trump or the NRA. Maybe because TV is now 24 hours a day? Or perhaps because we have lost the common belief in God that we once had.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
