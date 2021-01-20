Editor,
Ed Kahl (Letter to the Editor Jan. 15) got it wrong. The biggest casualty of the elections was truth, not free speech. In particular, the truth about the elections, which is that they were full, fair and as fraud-free as any in our history. The truth is that Joe Biden won. Yet Trump continues his big lie — that he won.
Every objective person knows Biden won. Biden won the popular vote and the Electoral College overwhelmingly. Every state certified its vote and its panel of electors. After hearing all objections, Congress (including a vast majority of Republican senators) accepted the electors, and Joe Biden will become president Jan. 20, 2021.
Trump lost the election. Trump lost every recount. Trump lost with state legislators. Trump lost with state election officials. Trump lost 60 lawsuits, even with judges he appointed. Trump lost with Vice President Pence. Trump lost his attempted coup. Trump lost so much you’d think he’d get tired of losing.
Twitter and Facebook had previously taken down posts suggesting injecting bleach because that would poison the body. Likewise, they were right in banning Trump because his calls to violence and his big lie would continue to poison the body politic.
My only question: “What took you so long?” Because now a majority of Republicans believe that Biden was not elected fairly. Hopefully truth is not yet a casualty, but Trump has done his best to kill it — with “free” speech. Trump’s speech is shame-free and fact-free, but it is not consequence-free to the rest of us.
Russell Starbird
Half Moon Bay
