Editor,
Now that more than half the country can go back to their usual deodorant usage, were there any benefits coming out of those turbulent years. Trump did not make people bigots, racists, etc.
He allowed and encouraged them to come out from the shadows and express their views both verbally and physically. He made hate speech acceptable. He pulled off the Band-Aid. He removed the rose colored glasses and allowed us to see how far we still have to go to become the country we thought we were. Racism and bigotry are not genetic traits — they are taught — parent to child; educator to student; religious leader to congregant; political leader to community.
In Washington, D.C., we saw how easily Americans can be led by the falsehoods spouted by a despot bringing back chilling memories of Nazi Germany. To move forward, we must each accept personal responsibility for our words and deeds, and how they affect the actions of others. Politicians cannot legislate away hate. They certainly can lead by example, something that is sorely lacking. Change can only occur through education — in our schools, in our homes, in our communities, and in our religious institutions.
It is likely to take generations to become the country we hope to be but we should start now. As it is said, the longest journey begins with a single step.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
Great letter, Steven.
Steven- good luck on your journey of discovery. Every step you take will lead you further away from the rest of us. Which to me is a good thing. I will stay where I am and teach my son how great president Trump is and increase his popularity for generations to come. I just got him a little red "Make America Great Again" hat, it looks really cute on him.
Chris, do you believe in wearing a mask? Simple question, yes or no?
