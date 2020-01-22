Editor,
President Trump has many people who admire him due the fact that he is a corrupt billionaire who can get away with things of which normal people are not capable. He cheated on his three wives, taxes, bank loans, business deals and political elections. Now as president, he believes he is above the law. Trump and his lawyers are now trying to say that just because he was advised by his lawyers, it is okay to hold back aid to a country that is under attack by Russia for his personal gain. No wonder he admires the authoritarian leaders of Russia, China, North Korea and Turkey.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
