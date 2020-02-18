Editor,
How does Trump handle his acquittal and the coverup by Republican senators? After his acquittal, he plans to get revenge. He is going to punish the Army officer who exposed him and free his friend Roger Stone, the dirty trickster. Considering his first book, “ The Art of the Deal,” he should come out with a sequel, “ The Art of the Scam.”
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
