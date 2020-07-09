Editor,
The polls and the media have been writing Trump off recently. Democrats sought to make him a casualty of COVID, the economic shutdown and his own hubris. Then his Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore gave voice to the anger of Americans seething over the tyranny of political correctness and the change culture movement that seeks to blot out our history and infuse leftist ideology in our schools and institutions.
Trump seized the high ground. He made his re-election an affirmation of our great country which has contributed more to mankind than any country in history and is still the most free country on Earth.
The left has over reached. They’re tied to the rioters, looters and the use of muscle to silence all but radical dissent. Biden’s in an impossible position.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
