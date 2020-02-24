Editor,
We were warned at the impeachment trial that if Trump was acquitted he would be emboldened to commit even more outrageous acts, and it’s starting beginning with his string of pardons of people convicted of corruption. His actions demonstrate just how unimportant he considers law and integrity to be. Some people will continue to vote for him because they think the economy is in good shape even if they are not better off personally. Remember people, character counts.
Janet Freeman
Millbrae
