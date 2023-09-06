Editor,
Most people who get arrested and have their mug shot taken always have the “it-wasn’t-me” look, the “I-didn’t-know-it-was-illegal” look, or a dazed and confused look, to try to get some sympathy from the judge or district attorney. Trump’s mug shot looks like is mad and pouting because he got caught doing something illegal. His look reminds us all that he was a spoiled brat who didn’t have to suffer the consequences of his actions growing up.
(1) comment
Yes, right you are, Mike. However, Trump’s mug shot intentionally appeals to his less than bright followers. In all fairness, we have to give him credit for knowing how to excite his cult, if nothing else.
