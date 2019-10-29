Editor,
Matt Grocott, in recent columns for the San Mateo Daily Journal, has opined his “long list of accomplishments” for Trump. He lauded Trump for the Obama inherited economy, rolling back regulations (who needs pesky improved clean air and water, and better gas mileage?) and trade agreements (none replaced with better ones), all specious arguments and demonstrably harmful.
But, his most egregious credit was reserved for the Trump’s Veteran Affairs Health System. As a veteran patient in the Palo Alto VA for the last decade and as one who has lost a nephew to suicide from Afghanistan induced PTSD, it is insulting to say our “ bone spurs” president has made any progress in the VA. Following the example of unfit WH assignments, Trump early in his administration placed non military people with no history of health care in charge of the VA and it continues to be evident the VA has not improved from its cited failings.
Finally, for Mr. Grocott to insinuate Trump has been busy doing good for America is just unconscionable. Trump has violated his oath of office and the constitution every day. His own appointees, William Taylor and Mike Mulvaney have given overwhelming evidence of extorting Ukraine for political gain. He daily obstructs justice, spews hatred and sews division. He sides with despots and against our allies such as “All roads lead to Putin.” He uses the racist analogy of “ lynching” to describe an altogether legitimate constitutional impeachment process. It is far more evidentiary Trump has done inestimable harm to America, is the worst president in our modern history and it will take years, maybe decades, to recover from his damage. To suggest otherwise is being an enabler, unpatriotic and willfully ignorant.
Rel Kempf
San Mateo
