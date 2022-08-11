Editor,
In the face of overwhelming evidence presented to the American people, has anybody noticed that many contributors here make wholesale excuses for a president and political party that participated in a multi-faceted attempt to overthrow our democracy? Additionally, do they try to redirect blame, without context, to the current administration for every economic and national security woe it inherited from the previous administration? Do they do this to justify casting their votes in support of fascism, insurrection and treason? What hold does this Trump guy have on these people? I have lots of questions. Just askin’.
(0) comments
