Editor,
For a man who apparently is not fit to be in the same room with Obama, Trump did surprisingly well when it comes to preserving and continuing for three years Obama’s legacy of miraculous economical achievements. Joke aside, we might want to remember that Obama lost both houses only two years into his presidency and for the rest of six the Republicans had control of most of economy’s levers, while Obama only kept control of his pen, which he used exclusively to issue growth and jobs killing regulations and to fix spelling errors in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
As we know, that was a waste of time because even the unions hated the TPP, which in turn forced Hillary to disavow it. Shall we also mention Obama’s 700 billions economical stimulus meant for shovel ready projects which apparently were never ready during his administration because of the bureaucratic red tape which he absurdly strengthened in servile deference to the progressives? This is why Trump removed those artificial bureaucratic barriers in the first days of his presidency, thus actually producing shovel ready projects, jobs and growth.
Similarly, the Democrats see the good economy during Bill Clinton’s presidency as validating proof of today’s progressives’ policies, while choosing to forget that he was a Republican in the skin of a Democrat and that in his time both houses were Republican and the Republicans were effectively running the economy, while Clinton was otherwise occupied with “that woman” and his impeachment.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
