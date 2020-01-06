Editor,
In their efforts to divert attention from impeachment to Nancy Pelosi, the GOP and its media outlets (Fox) have decided to single out and castigate San Francisco. In a video juxtaposing the worst of the city’s growing homeless problems with images of Pelosi, the right is propagating the idea that progressive politics create and countenance a culture of poverty and filth.
But every “booming” city in America is increasingly polarized by its poverty. With its homeless population increasing 10% a year, Dallas could just as easily be viewed as a test case of the widening gap of rich and poor as San Francisco.
This is the irony of a president who constantly touts the market numbers and lower unemployment as proof of his success. San Francisco should be viewed as the poster city of Trump’s economy: low unemployment and high per capita income coupled with a visibly growing, suffering underclass.
San Francisco is a telegenic microcosm of the realities of “trickle-down” capitalism. Whether you look at it from the right, left or center, our local economy of venture capitalists and Uber Eats drivers is a model of success, or failure.
Nels Johnson
Millbrae
In the Trump economy, the greatest increases in wage growth is occurring for blue collar, lower wage owners. Your argument is completely bogus. Don't blame any of California's troubles on Trump, Democrats run California Nels, I thought you might have known that.
