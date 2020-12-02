Editor,
Matt Grocott’s Dec. 1 column was both interesting and sad. The “alleged” election which showed Joe Biden getting the best of Trump by millions of actual votes. He won the electoral vote 306-232.
This election was swamped with ballots sent by mail, legal but tabulated later, after Grocott’s bedtime. We knew it wouldn’t be decided on election night.
President Trump was crying it would be a rigged election in August, much like he opined about the 2016 election.
Well, Trump has kept his lawyers busy on the losing end of 24 straight lawsuits. These lawsuits and the ensuing lawsuits all have lack of proof in common.
The fact is the states are certifying their elections showing Joe Biden as our president-elect. How could he have won? Running against one of the five worst presidents in our history? A leader who dismisses the pandemic as the “Chinese Flu” and takes little action in February/March when he knew decisive action was needed? Is he responsible for 270,000 deaths? No, but they came on his watch so he has quite a few to answer for come Judgment Day.
So it is no surprise Trump lost by over 8 million votes. The sad surprise is that he got over 72 million votes! I would guess most of whom believe, like Matt Grocott, filling the stands at rallies is how we should pick our leaders.
Trump believes in the Joseph Goebels theory of “tell a lie, make it big, tell it often.” Trump is the loser.
Luke O’Brien
San Mateo
