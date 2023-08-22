Editor,

The evidence contained in the most recent indictments against Donald Trump should disturb every American. Trump threatened the very bedrock of American democracy.

Dirk van Ulden

Yes Tim, you put your finger on it "we should be confident that our vote will be counted", many votes were not counted in the last general election. I surmise that in your book as long as the Democrats win, all is ok even though you state that this is not a partisan issue. I have a bridge for sale. The last election was fraught with irregularities with the media refusing to disclose the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop among other relevant developments. If it had, over 14% of the registered voters would have changed their vote which would have given Trump the victory that he earned. Almost three years later, the media are still complicit and derelict in their duty to inform the public. That smacks of undermining our democratic principles.

