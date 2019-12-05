Editor,
In the “Letter to the Editor” section of the Nov. 27 edition of the Daily Journal, Tony Faveros’s “A Roadrunner political situation” uses a cartoon demonstration comparing Democrats to the incompetent Wile E. Coyote and President Trump to the clever Roadrunner. As I continued to browse through the paper, I came across a picture on page two showing President Trump posing with the ceremonial White House turkey. My first reaction was: “Perfect!” There are two turkeys standing next to each other. The one with the feathers, his life is going to be spared. The other one wearing the tie is going to get cooked on Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020). Donald Trump is no Roadrunner.
Art Gonzalez
San Bruno
