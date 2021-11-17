Editor,
Ed Kahl wrote that the recent Tesla stock sale proves the wealth tax would have a devastating effect on pension funds (“Wealth tax debacle” letter to the editor in the Nov. 13 edition of the Daily Journal).
Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion in shares and options at an average price of $1,030 per share. He will probably sell more in the fourth quarter in large part to pay taxes on the stock and options that he earned. Pension investments in Tesla were rewarded with a 46% stock price increase in the last year. That is a pretty nice ride even without a spaceship.
Please don’t give me that malarkey that the pension investors will be hurt by Musk’s sale or a wealth tax.
All the more reason our progressive tax system should be adjusted so the wealthy would pay higher taxes. One example is a higher tax on income $500,000 and up or a tax on the wealth itself as has been discussed in Washington, D.C.
We talk about Social Security and Medicare not having enough money in their trust funds in 10 years.
Why don’t we eliminate the cap on the FICA tax?
A value-added tax as Europe imposes, is a consumption tax that falls mainly on the lower and middle class, is not reasonable either.
At least Elon Musk pays his taxes unlike his fellow rocketeer Jeff Bezos.
Luke O’Brien
San Mateo
Keep in mind that Ed has a very ingenious way of figuring out the average income tax in European countries: take the highest bracket you can find and add the VAT tax for certain goods!
