Editor,
Why is the Peninsula Health Care District supporting The Trousdale Assisted Living facility at all? (“Time to redirect tax dollars to vital health needs” guest perspective in the May 4 edition of the Daily Journal).
To add insult to injury, to hear that they are planning to build another super expensive high rent facility is unbelievable, especially since they can’t fill the beds at The Trousdale, which is directly across the street from the hospital. Have they considered that Eskaton (the company that manages The Trousdale) is running it poorly? Has anyone looked at any stats of how Eskaton compares with other assisted living facilities?
When I was a floor RN case manager, we always had difficulty finding Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) beds available in San Mateo, when discharging patients. That’s the population we should be thinking about. That’s an underserved population that will only be growing in the future and already there is a shortage of beds. If they don’t want to fund more SNFs, then at least the Wellness Center land should be an opportunity for more affordable housing for the community, not at $7,000 a month! Seriously, $230+ dollars a day for a room and three meals? Something is not right there.
Carolyn Healy
San Mateo
